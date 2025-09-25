Corby shop worker assaulted as burglar tried to get into safe

A burglar smashed through the front door of Corby’s Food Warehouse in an attempt to get to the shop’s safe.

A member of staff was assaulted by the person who arrived at the store before opening, between 6.15am and 6.35am.

Police are investigating the aggravated burglary that happened today (Thursday, September 25) at the Peel Centre in Phoenix Parkway.

The burglar fled empty-handed.

The Food Warehouse in Corby. Image: NW

The shop was closed earlier today while police carried out forensic investigations.

Officers say they would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the break-in or who may have seen a black car leaving at speed.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online here and at Crimestoppers. Quote incident number 25000563875 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.