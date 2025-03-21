Corby police searching for Harry Barry
Henry Barry, who is widely known as Harry, is wanted on recall to prison.
He has a history of burglary, as well as driving and drug offences. He was jailed back in 2023 for a £40,000 jewellery burglary from a house in Sutton Bassett.
Northamptonshire Police this lunchtime appealed for information regarding the the 40-year-old.
Barry has links to Corby and Leicester and is wanted after breaching the conditions of his licence.
Anyone who has seen Barry or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Information can also be submitted online here.
Quote incident number 25000144811 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.