Corby man who previously stabbed two people is on the run
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sean McCulloch was recently released from prison after serving a portion of a 31 month sentence for stabbing someone in Kettering.
He also previously stabbed a man in Corby before going on the run and threatening officers with a syringe.
This morning (Friday, April 25) officers appealed for information to help them find the 45-year-old, who they say is wanted on recall to prison.
McCulloch has links to the Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough areas. His current whereabouts are unknwown.
Anyone who sees McCulloch or knows where he is should not approach him, but call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 25000219945 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.