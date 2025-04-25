Corby man who previously stabbed two people is on the run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are hunting a Corby man who has previous convictions for violence.

Sean McCulloch was recently released from prison after serving a portion of a 31 month sentence for stabbing someone in Kettering.

He also previously stabbed a man in Corby before going on the run and threatening officers with a syringe.

This morning (Friday, April 25) officers appealed for information to help them find the 45-year-old, who they say is wanted on recall to prison.

Sean McCulloch, who has links to Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, is on the run. Image: NW

McCulloch has links to the Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough areas. His current whereabouts are unknwown.

Anyone who sees McCulloch or knows where he is should not approach him, but call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 25000219945 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.