Corby man remanded in custody over domestic abuse and driving allegations

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST

A judge has remanded a Corby man in custody after he appeared on domestic abuse charges.

Hugo Fernandes has been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour targeted at a local woman between June 2021 and June 2022.

He is also alleged to outraging public decency by exposing his penis to urinate in May 2022 in Northampton.

The 38-year-old is further charged with driving a Vauxhall Zafira dangerously in Saxon Way, Corby, in March 2022.

Hugo Fernandes from Corby has been remanded in custody. Image: NW
Hugo Fernandes from Corby has been remanded in custody. Image: NW

Fernandes, formerly of Corby but now of HMP Morton Hall, Lincoln, appeared before Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (June 3) and pleaded not guilty to coercive control. He was remanded in custody.

A three-day trial is expected to take place in the autumn.

