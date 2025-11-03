Corby man Reece McCarron to appear before magistrates this morning charged with serious offences

A Corby man has been charged with a string of violent and sexual offences.

Reece George Patrick McCarron, of Corby, will appear before magistrates this morning (Monday, October 3) after he was charged with rape, actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, criminal damage and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The 28-year-old was charged following an alleged incident in the town over the weekend. He was held in custody ahead of his court appearance and will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in Campbell Square today.