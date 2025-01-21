Corby man Jamie Devenney standing trial charged with obstructing police officers

By Kate Cronin
Published 21st Jan 2025, 11:10 BST
Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
Northampton Magistrates' Court
A man is set to appear in court today accused of obstructing two police officers.

Jamie Devenney, 38, is accused of two counts of obstructing the Corby officers during an incident on May 10 last year.

Devenney, of St Peter’s Way, was convicted of one of the charges against a male police officer in September last year. But he has denied the second charge against him of obstructing a female officer during the same incident and a trial will take place today at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Devenney has several previous convictions for violence including one from 2006 when he violently assaulted a friend in Corby and was sentenced to spend two years in custody. During that assault he repeatedly kicked and punched the man in the head while he was on the ground.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice