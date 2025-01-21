Corby man Jamie Devenney standing trial charged with obstructing police officers

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A man is set to appear in court today accused of obstructing two police officers.

Jamie Devenney, 38, is accused of two counts of obstructing the Corby officers during an incident on May 10 last year.

Devenney, of St Peter’s Way, was convicted of one of the charges against a male police officer in September last year. But he has denied the second charge against him of obstructing a female officer during the same incident and a trial will take place today at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Devenney has several previous convictions for violence including one from 2006 when he violently assaulted a friend in Corby and was sentenced to spend two years in custody. During that assault he repeatedly kicked and punched the man in the head while he was on the ground.