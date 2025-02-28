The Corby Candle/National World file picture

A Corby man will stand trial in connection with a disturbance outside a town centre pub.

Jamie Devenney is charged with assaulting two police officers and of verbally abusing a member of the door staff outside the popular night spot.

The 39-year-old was at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, February 27) to plead not guilty to tall the charges against him.

He says that the accusations are malicious.

JPs heard that Devenney, of St Peter’s Way, Corby, is alleged to have threatened to harm the bouncer with a hammer.

When he was arrested and officers attempted to get him in the police car, the court heard that he is said to have deliberately kicked out at the door which hit the back of one of the officers.

It’s then alleged he lunged toward a female officer, opened mouthed, attempting to bite her.

The incident is said to have happened on November 3 last year.

Devenney, who wore a grey tracksuit and had a flower tattoo on the right side of his face, chose to go to summary trial at the magistrates’ court rather than the crown court.

His bail conditions prevent him from visiting the Corby Candle.

A one-day trial, which will feature multiple witnesses and a 40 minute CCTV recording of the incident, will take place at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, in May.