Corby man jailed for exploiting child as part of county line drug operation

James Carroll from Corby was part of a gang infiltrated by West Midlands Police.

A drug dealer from Corby is behind bars after he admitted using a child to traffic drugs into Corby.

James Carroll has been sent to prison after a intricate network of dealers was exposed following a police investigation.

Carroll was part of the gang behind Jay and AB drug lines that flooded Corby and Kettering between February and September 2021.

Headed-up by Brian Asante, the group of nine sent cocaine and heroin out of Wolverhampton and Stafford into smaller towns and cities across the Midlands.

The gang was jailed for a total of 29 years following a five week trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Carroll, 46, of Dumble Close, on the Snatchill Estate in Corby, was jailed for two years and two months after being convicted of facilitating travel for a child for the purpose of exploitation.

DS Gavin McGrath, from West Midlands Police's county lines taskforce, previously said: "This was a well-developed and complex network of dealers who were supplying large quantities of heroin and cocaine to people many miles away. We worked with Staffordshire Police, Northampton Police and Police Scotland to gather intelligence, evidence and secure arrests.

"Ultimately we were able to dismantle their operation and safeguard two children who were being trafficked as part of the illegal operation."

Carroll is well-known to local police in Corby and has multiple previous convictions including for harassment, theft, shoplifting and failing to comply with court orders, and racially aggravated public order. He currently owes the courts more than £1,100 in unpaid fines and fees.