A 40-year-old who was barred by a court from using social media has been back before magistrates after flouting the rules.

Julius Balog was made the subject of a court order last year after police raised concerns about his sexual behaviour.

The order banned him from a string of risky behaviours that magistrates could lead to him offending, potentially against a child. He was also ordered to comply with the requirements of the sex offenders’ register.

Balog, of Dobson Walk on the Hazel Leys estate, ignored the order and was back in court for three breaches, as well as a further two breaches of the sex offenders’ register.

At Northampton Crown Court on July 1 he pleaded guilty to all the charges against him which included; using the fake name Ju Balazs online; disposing of a computer without informing the police; installing Twitter and Telegram without informing his offender manager and failing to notify police of his new address.

Balog, 40, was made the subject of a sexual risk order (SRO) back in May 2024 which banned him from a range of activities to lower the risk of him offending.

An SRO is made when magistrates are sure that the respondent has committed an act of a sexual nature and that the public must be protected from their behaviour. No criminal conviction is necessary for the imposition of an SRO.

In the five-year order, Balog was told he must not communicate with any child under the age of 18 or stay at a property where there was a child present, without the express permission of social services. He was also told he must declare any devices capable of accessing the internet to police, and must not delete any of his internet history or install software designed to hide his internet search history. He was banned from private browsing, and from using social media accounts unless declared to the police. Magistrates also banned him from being in possession of any photos of any child.

A breach of an SRO is a criminal offence.

When he appeared before Recorder Stuart Sprawson at the crown court he was sentenced to a community order which included 25 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay costs of £160 and a £114 surcharge.