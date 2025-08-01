Corby man in court over ABH at a railway station in Birmingham

A 35-year-old man from Corby has appeared before Northampton Crown Court over an assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl McMichael was at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, July 31) after admitting actual bodily harm following an incident at Erdington Railway Station, north of Birmingham, in May last year.

The 35-year-old of Llwellyn Walk had previously pleaded guilty to ABH after a male victim was assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was before Northampton Crown Court for a date to be set for sentence in the British Transport Police prosecution.

He was released on bail and will be back before the same court in August to be sentenced.