Corby man in court over ABH at a railway station in Birmingham

A 35-year-old man from Corby has appeared before Northampton Crown Court over an assault.

Karl McMichael was at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, July 31) after admitting actual bodily harm following an incident at Erdington Railway Station, north of Birmingham, in May last year.

The 35-year-old of Llwellyn Walk had previously pleaded guilty to ABH after a male victim was assaulted.

He was before Northampton Crown Court for a date to be set for sentence in the British Transport Police prosecution.

He was released on bail and will be back before the same court in August to be sentenced.

