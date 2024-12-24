Decades, Corby, where a bouncer was injured by Cameron Smith. Image: Decades

A drinker who was asked to leave a nightclub responded by elbowing a doorman in the face.

The bouncer suffered a fractured eye socket and had to have a metal plate inserted into his face. He suffers from ongoing issues with his eye.

Northampton Crown Court heard how Cameron Smith was abusive toward the bouncer after a woman was removed from Decades in Rockingham Road, Corby.

He elbowed the security worker in the face and was eventually restrained and arrested.

Long-distance lorry driver Smith had been on a night out at Decades before the incident at about 2am on August 13, 2023.

Prosecuting, Serena Varatharajah, said the victim had immediately suffered a nose bleed and had double vision and nausea. A metal plate was inserted during an operation to stabilise his eye socket.

He still suffers from travel sickness and has difficulties with his eye. His long-term prognosis is not yet known.

Ms Varatharajah added: “He estimates he lost £10,000 to £15,000 in earnings while he was off work.”

The victim was out of work for six months in total and his security company eventually went into liquidation.

In mitigation, the court heard that Smith, of Burgess Court, Corby, had almost totally given up drinking since the incident. His barrister said that the assault was ‘ill judged’ and that he had lashed out backwards without thinking. She said that he had lost his mother to cancer at a young age.

The 26-year-old has a previous conviction for battery from 2021. He pleaded guilty to a section 20 grievous bodily harm.

Sentencing, Recorder Louise Cox said to Smith: “You had no need at all to lay your hands on him that night.

"Drink doesn’t excuse it.”

She said that the offence crossed the custody threshold, but given Smith’s mitigation and his age at the time of the offence, she was prepared to suspend his sentence.

He was given a nine month jail term, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also told to pay £2,000 compensation at a rate of £100 per week starting on January 3.