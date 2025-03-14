Corby man Dean Hegarty wanted by police

Dean Hegarty, who has links to Corby, is wanted by Northamptonshire Police. Image: NW
Police have appealed for help from the public to find a wanted Corby man.

Police in Corby have issued a wanted appeal for a man who failed to turn up at court.

Dean Hegarty, 34, formerly of Stour Road, was due in court but failed to appear, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone who knows where Hegarty is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 24000583162 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.

