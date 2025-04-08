Corby man breached court order to prevent him harassing woman on the same day it was made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who repeatedly breached court orders that were aimed at stopping his ongoing harassment of a Corby woman has been jailed.

Maciej Leszczynski flagrantly ignored the courts directions to not visit Chandos House in the town centre.

Now the 42-year-old is behind bars after being caught breaching a restraining order on the very day it was made in the crown court.

In October 2024 Leszczynski was before the courts to plead guilty to threatening a woman in Chandos House with a blade. His sentencing was adjourned but he was given an electronic tag and banned from entering Corby town centre.

Maciej Leszczynski has been imprisoned for harassment in Corby. Image: NW

But just days later on bonfire night he breached the conditions of his restraining order by visiting the town centre and was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing.

On January 22 this year he was given a 14 month prison sentence, suspended for 14 months, and banned from contacting the two people who lived in the flat as well as going near the block for five years.

But on the very same day, on January 22, he again went back to the flats.

He did so again on February 3 and February 6, after which he was arrested.

Polish Leszczynski, of HMP Peterborough, was back before the court on March 28, to be sentenced after he admitted three counts of harassment.

He was given a 20 month jail sentence.

His criminal record includes a conviction for assault by beating in 2018. He failed to complete his community order so was re-sentenced and given a more punitive order.