Corby man alleged to have had hammer in Rothwell on the run from court

Damian Kuszewski is wanted by police. Image: NW

Police have appealed for help to find a man who is wanted for a string of alleged offences.

Damian Kuszewski, aged 28, of no fixed address, but formerly of Corby, and was due to appear in court in March in relation to driving, weapon and drug charges following an incident in Rothwell.

Anyone who sees Kuszewski, or who has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

Please quote the reference number 25000170257 to help information reach the right person as quickly as possible.