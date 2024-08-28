Corby man admits serious assault at Decades bar
A man from Corby has admitted a serious assault on a victim at a nightclub.
Cameron Smith appeared before Northampton Crown Court last week to plead guilty to grievous bodily harm.
He admitted the attack on a male victim at Decades in Rockingham Road, Corby Old Village, that took place on August 13 last year.
The 26-year-old, of Burgess Court on the Beanfield Estate, was bailed and will appear at the same court again for sentence in October to allow a pre-sentence report to be compiled.