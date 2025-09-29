Corby Guard founder Reece McCarron due before court tomorrow morning

A Corby man has been charged with a string of offences following an incident this weekend.

Reece George Patrick McCarron, 28, will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in the morning (Tuesday, September 30) after a domestic incident in a home in Corby.

Muay Thai boxer McCarron, of Brinkhill Walk, is the self-appointed leader of a controversial patrol group called the The Corby Guard and has also been responsible for co-ordinating the raising of union flags on lamp-posts around Corby in recent weeks.

He was arrested in Eastbrook, Corby, and has today (Monday, September 29) been charged with common assault, criminal damage, and possession of cannabis.

He is in police custody and will appear before the court at 10am.

