Corby ground worker given £27k penalty after he deliberately failed to pay tax

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 08:12 BST
A Corby manual worker failed to settle his tax bill – and has been hit with a whopping penalty.

Ground worker Derek Andrew Taylor deliberately failed to pay £41,104.71 to His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

The sum was due over a five year period between April 2019 and April 2025.

Now Mr Taylor, of Constable Road, but formerly of Rodney Drive and Outfield Close, Great Oakley, has had his name published on a list of deliberate tax defaulters by HMRC.

File image

The Government body, which is responsible for collecting tax, issues a regular list of those people who have not paid enough in tax.

It states that Mr Taylor was due to pay £41,104.71 but did not do so. While still being liable for that sum, Mr Taylor will also have to pay a penalty of £27,617.26.

Last April Mr Taylor was in the criminal court where he admitted being part of an ‘extraordinary’ crash that saw two cars smash into rear fences of gardens in Corby. During the hearing he admitted dangerous driving and described himself as a self-employed builder during the week and working on the HS2 project at the weekends.

