Corby drug dealer went straight back to his old ways after early prison release

A Corby man who was jailed earlier this year for drug dealing got out of prison and went straight back to peddling cocaine.

Connor Burgess had only recently been released from prison when he was caught in Corby on Saturday, September 6, with cocaine, cannabis, and an unusual amount of cash.

The 24-year-old had previously been jailed after he was found with a large amount of cocaine at the Culross Walk home of a relative in 2024.

He and his accomplice Darnell Osinloye were both imprisoned at a hearing in April this year.

Connor Burgess from Corby has been caught drug dealing again. Image: NW

But as soon as Burgess, of Ripley Walk, was released, he went back to selling drugs.

After his arrest in Corby on September 6 he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine. Charges of possession with intent to supply cannabis as well as possession of criminal property were left to lie on file. He was back at Northampton Crown Court on October 20 for sentence.

He was given a further five years, seven months and seven days in prison by His Honour Judge William Harbage KC.

It is unclear why Burgess was not still in prison when he was arrested on September 6. He had served less than the current legal minimum of 40 per cent of his per cent of his 34 month sentence imposed in April this year for offences that took place on September 10 last year, including time served on remand.