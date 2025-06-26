Corby drug dealer still on the run from Derbyshire prison

Steven Michael Gaskell from Corby is still on the run from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire. Image: NW

A man who was serving a prison sentence for being behind the wheel of the car that killed Corby mum Courtney Donnelly has still not been caught.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Michael Gaskell walked out of HMP Sudbury on Friday night and has not been seen since.

His last known address was Fotheringhay Road in Corby but police have linked him to eight different counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old was banned from driving when he got behind the wheel of a Mini he had bought on FB marketplace for £400 earlier that day, and drove in the direction of Market Harborough.

In the footwell of his vehicle were an assortment of drugs and mobile phones.

But he lost control of the vehicle near Brampton Ash and his passenger, Courtney Donnelly, was tragically killed.

He was jailed for five years and two months but earlier this week it emerged that just 16 months into his sentence, he was already in an open Category D prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left the prison on Friday evening and did not return, prompting a major appeal for help from police.

Since then, Courtney’s family have asked questions about why Gaskell was in such relaxed prison conditions given the gravity of his crime and the loss of their girl’s life.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed to this newspaper today (Thursday, June 26) that Gaskell was still missing and that ‘enquiries are ongoing’.

Gaskell is identifiable as he only has one eye. The other was permanently damaged in an alleged row over drugs in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should phone Derbyshire police on 0345 123 3333 and quote reference number 50-210625. You can also report sightings online or send a private message to Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.