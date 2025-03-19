Corby cocaine dealer jailed after new year's day charge

A dealer caught in possession of cocaine after a traffic stop has been imprisoned.

Julio Gonzalez, from Westminster Walk, Corby, appeared before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking to plead guilty to the charges against him earlier this month.

Gonzalez, a Venezuelan national who has lived in Corby for a number of years, was before the courts charged with offences connected with the supply of cocaine.

The 27-year-old admitted one charge of possession with intent to supply and being in possession of criminal property. Officers snared Gonzalez after he was stopped for having no insurance on his car in Rockingham Road, Kettering, on new year’s day.

Julio Gonzalez, from Corby, has been given a prison term for drug dealing. Image: NW

At a previous hearing before magistrates on January 1 he had also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and was given six points on his driving licence, fined £120 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £48.

He was back before Northampton Crown Court this month to face the more serious charges.

The court heard how he had been found with £667 in cash

Judge Lucking made a forfeiture order for the cash, which will now be handed to Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

She gave him 18 months in prison and ordered him to pay a £187 surcharge. He will serve half of the sentence in prison before serving the rest in the community.

According to official Government documents, Gonzalez previously ran a logistics company called Heavenly 1A, said to employ four people. The firm never recorded any significant turnover and was dissolved via compulsory strike-off in 2022.