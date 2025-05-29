Corby-based builder in court after he illegally dumped a load of waste in Long Croft Road

The rubbish was dumped by a bin in Long Croft Road, Corby. Image: GoogleThe rubbish was dumped by a bin in Long Croft Road, Corby. Image: Google
A man who ditched a load of rubbish next to a public bin on an industrial estate has been before magistrates.

The incident of flytipping was reported, and investigated by North Northamptonshire Council who managed to identify the man who had dumped the rubbish.

They discovered the carpet, tarpaulin, cardboard and general waste had been left there by Leonardo-Lulian Craescu.

The 27-year-old Romanian of Leighton Road had also left about 20 bags of household waste by the bin in Long Croft Road, which is near Little Stanion, in June 2023.

Craescu was taken to court by the local authority and appeared before magistrates on May 20 this year.

He pleaded guilty to one count of depositing controlled waste without a licence and a second count of disposing of waste in breach of his obligations as a person responsible for the management of extractive waste.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay costs of £1,013, plus a surcharge of £160.

Craescu is the director of L.M.A-Z Construction in Corby, although Companies House proposed a compulsory striking-off order in April as the firm is in breach of its legal obligations.

Flytipping can carry an unlimited fine and six months’ imprisonment. You can report flytipping to the council here.

