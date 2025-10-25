Magistrates have handed a sexual risk order to a man from Desborough to help protect the public.

Shaun Campbell was before magistrates earlier this month after police applied for the Sexual Risk Order (SRO).

The 39-year-old, of Alexandra Road, was given a series of restrictions on his behaviour which will last for the next two years.

He was ordered not to have any contact with children under the age of 18 unless he has the express permission of their parents and the local authority.

He was told he must not stay in any house overnight where children are present, and was ordered to give police details of any devices he has that are capable of accessing the internet.

Campbell must allow risk management software to be installed on his devices, and is not allowed to conceal or delete his internet browsing history.

He is also prevented from using social media without informing police and having in his possession any photograph of an under-18.

SROs are designed to place restrictions on those who police believe has committed a sexual act that suggests they pose a risk to the public. The burden of proof is the civil standard – magistrates must be satisfied that on the balance of probability the act was carried out – before they make an order.

They are often used to place restrictions on the behaviour of someone while a police investigation is carried out that could take some time.

People under investigation by the police have a presumption of privacy so their names cannot generally be published by the media.

The two-year interim order was made at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 7 by bench chair Richard Hawkins. Campbell was also ordered to pay costs of £284.