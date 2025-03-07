Career burglar admits stealing cash and electronics from businesses in Kettering, Higham Ferrers and Wellingborough
Peter Jonathan Owen, 43, has committed a further string of crimes in Kettering, Higham Ferrers and Wellingborough, landing him with another prison sentence.
Owen was before Northampton Crown Court after admitting sneaking into a Greek restaurant in Farm Road and stealing laptops and phones worth £3,000 in September last year. In the same month, he managed to steal £1,100 from a charity shop in Market Square, Higham Ferrers.
In November he went into Paul’s Stop and Shop in Kettering and fraudulently used a bank card.
Recorder Louise Cox sentenced Owen to 17 months in prison when he appeared before her on February 28.
He denied stealing laptops from a healthcare company in Northampton and the count was left to lie on file.
Owen has more than 50 previous convictions including for stealing £20,000 of meat from a butcher in Northampton just weeks before Christmas in 2020.