Burton Latimer man to stand trial for murder in January

A man accused of killing Isobella Knight is set to stand trial in the new year.

Paul Knight, 36, is accused of killing his wife Isobella, known as Izzy, 32, who was found dead by police at their Donnington Road home on June 13 last year.

She was a mum of two little girls and a talented artist.

Knight appeared before Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday (October 15) to plead not guilty to murder and His Honour Judge David Herbert KC set a trial date for the first week in January, 2026.

The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.