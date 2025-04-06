Builder pulled ‘pistol’ from trousers and pointed it at Kettering man who owed him cash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A builder brandished a gas-powered pistol at an acquaintance who he thought owed him cash following a dispute over a mobile phone.

A court has heard how the male victim was walking home in Kettering after a takeaway when he was confronted by Krzysztof Szczepaniak in the street.

Szczepaniak pulled a gas-powered pistol from his clothing and pointed it at the victim, demanding money.

When police later searched his car they found the weapon and a lock knife.

Image: NW

The Polish builder was in court on Thursday (April 3) to plead guilty to charges of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause a victim to believe unlawful violence would be used against him, and of possession of a knife.

The court heard how the 38-year-old, of Gladstone Street, Fleckney, near Market Harborough, had bumped into his victim on November 29, 2024, in the street in Kettering.

Prosecutor Chris Pembridge said: “He already knew the victim as he’d previously bought a mobile phone from Mr Szczepaniak.

"Mr Szczepaniak said words to the effect of ‘where’s my money, you owe me £100.’”

The victim said he didn’t owe him the money.

“Mr Szczepaniak then took his left hand and lifted up his jacket, then moved his hand and put it towards the front of his waistband and took out what the complainant thought was a gun,” added Mr Pembridge.

"He pointed it towards his leg and he said ‘give me my money back.’"

The victim told him he would pay him back and later told police he was scared for his life. He managed to get away and phoned police. Armed police arrived and found Szczepaniak standing outside his blue BMW nearby.

The car was searched and the weapon was found in the pocket behind the drivers’ seat, as well as a lock knife.

“It could easily have been mistaken for a pistol like a Glok,” said Mr Pembridge.

In mitigation, barrister Oliver Pateman told the court how Szczepaniak had no previous convictions and that the pistol was inoperable.

He had been in the country since 2007 and had a young family to provide for, as well as a sister and mother in Poland.

Since he has been in prison on remand he has gained enhanced prisoner status and has painted the whole wing.

He told the court he was ‘deeply apologetic’ for his actions.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane gave Szczepaniak 12 months in prison, and said that it was not suitable for suspension becaue he had produced the firearm and made threats with it.

The defendant will serve half of his sentence in prison before he isreleased.