The horsebox was stolen from a property in Titchmarsh.

Two ride-on mowers were stolen after thieves used a horsebox to transport the items away from a rural home.

The red Ifor Williams HB506 horsebox was used to transport items following the burglary in High Street, Titchmarsh.

At about 7.15pm last night (Thursday, February 13) the offenders entered an outbuilding and stolen a ride-on John Deere mower, a Honda mower, and horse tack including saddles.

The items were removed from the property using the trailer-style Ifor Williams horsebox, which was towed towards the A14, joining the eastbound carriageway at Polopit - junction 14.

Officers investigating the burglary would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, between 7.30pm and 8pm on February 13, and who may have dash-cam footage of the trailer being towed.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the relevant times or anyone who has been offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident number 25000089695 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.