Barton Seagrave man jailed for two assaults
Ian Richardson, of Emerson Court, Barton Seagrave, appeared before a judge at Northampton Crown Court last week to be sentenced for two separate offences.
Richardson had previously pleaded guilty to offences connected to an incident that happened in August last year in Desborough. A woman was assaulted and furniture in her home damaged. The defendant admitted criminal damage and common assault. Charges of intentional strangulation and breaching bail conditions were dropped.
Then, on January 23 this year, Richardson assaulted a man in Kettering. He pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and a public order offence.
His Honour Judge David Herbert KC jailed Richardson for 12 months.