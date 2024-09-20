Award-winning Wellingborough GP appears in court on child sexual assault charges

Left: Dr Adam Nawaz outside Northampton Magistrates Court. Right: Albany House Medical Centre in Wellingborough. Image: Northants Telegraph.

A former partner at a GP surgery in Wellingborough has been charged with sexual assault.

Dr Adam Nawaz, 36, appeared before magistrates in Northampton yesterday (Thursday, September 19).

The former partner at Albany House Medical Centre in Queen Street, Wellingborough, is charged with three counts of sexual touching of two 11-year-old girls on separate dates in 2017 and 2023.

During the brief hearing, Nawaz, of Balbina Way, Fairfields, Milton Keynes, denied all the counts against him.

He was told that his case was too serious for magistrates to deal with so his trial will take place at Northampton Crown Court. His next appearance will be in October.

As is standard in such cases, Nawaz was recently suspended by an independent medical tribunal pending a GMC investigation and is not currently working as a GP.

Nawaz won a prestigious Health Service Journal award in 2022 for his work on point of care testing with the NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire ICB said: “We are actively offering our support to the practice during this time and have been working with them to ensure any potential disruption for registered patients is kept to a minimum. With criminal proceedings now active, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”