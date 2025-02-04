Audi driver charged over A43 bus crash
The man, who was allegedly driving an Audi A3, is accused of three counts of causing serious injury by careless driving.
Taurai Chawuke, 35, of Douglas Road, Corby, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in January after he was charged with the offences.
Each count relates to three separate female victims who were each seriously injured in the crash.
It happened at about 4.30pm on December 9, 2023, on the A43 between junction 8 of the A14 and the Broughton turn, when the Audi collided with a bus.
Chawuke was at the court on January 18 when he entered no pleas to the driving without due care and attention charges. He was bailed and his case was sent to Northampton Crown Court. He will appear there later this month for a plea hearing.