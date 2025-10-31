Aerial images show rapid progress at huge Aquascutum and UK Greetings site in Corby

(Top) A drone image taken by Ian Bateman shows the progress on the site compared to earlier this year (bottom). Image: Ian Bateman

Progress to complete two large warehouses on the site of Corby’s former Aquascutum factory is shown in new aerial pictures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photographs shared by local drone photographer Ian Bateman show two new logistics hubs being built at the site of the former clothing factory, which closed down in 2012, as well as the neighbouring UK Greetings site, which was stripped down to its shell a decade ago.

The site will be known as Raven Park and its developer, Canmoor, sold it for £43m to NFU Mutual earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of the units to be completed, which is 138,400 sq ft, has been pre-let on a 15 year lease to a plastics recycling manufacturing facility. The second 177,750 sq ft unit will be complete April next year.

The former Aquascutum site in Corby is now home to two new warehouses. Image: Ian Bateman

Work on the units in Princewood Road only began earlier this year, but progress has been rapid.

Aquascutum was once the pride of Corby’s manufacturing base, and made clothes for royalty and the aristocracy. It opened in 1974 on the site of a former ironstone quarry, and provided jobs for many women. 115 of them were made redundant when the factory suddenly shut in 2012.

Geotechnical surveys of the site found minor raised levels of hydrocarbons and heavy metals which will consider to be mitigated by the hard-standing that will cover the area.