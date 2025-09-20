Abusive Corby woman jailed after 'refusing to engage with' non-custodial sentences

A woman has been sent to prison after repeatedly breaching court orders designed to stop her contacting a male victim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Shaw has frequently ignored orders issued by courts in an attempt to prevent her from harassing a man.

But when Shaw, of Severn Walk, Corby, made her latest court appearance, magistrates ran out of patience with her and imprisoned her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 52-year-old was before Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month to face three charges of breaching non-molestation orders.

Victoria Shaw, of Corby, is behind bars. Image: NW

Shaw was given two orders on separate occasions by Northampton Family Court back in 2024.

But on February 7 this year she contacted the victim by phone. On Feburary 16 and 17 she then sent Facebook messages to him.

She appeared before magistrates on September 3 where she was given 12 months in prison after magistrates said she had refused to engage with non-custodial sentences. She was also given a new restraining order banning her from contacting the victim and from visiting a specific street in Kettering, or any address where she knows the victim to be.

It’s not Shaw’s first brush with the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 2021 Shaw, when living in Russell Street, Ketttering, was the subject of a community protection notice put in place after complaints from neighbours. She was fined at magistrates’ court after she breached the order by continuing to play loud music and shouting.

And in 2022 Shaw was given a community order and a restraining order after targeting the same male victim on Facebook, before failing to surrender to custody. Just two months later she ignored the restraining order and visited a street from which she was banned in Kettering. She was again fined.

In February 2023 she again twice breached the restraining order, and did so again in early 2024.

This article is for our subscribers only. Thanks for your continued support.