Couple share the reasons behind their decision to swap the London lifestyle for Wellingborough's Glenvale Park

A couple say they love coming home after relocating from London to Wellingborough.

Simon, 39, and Omina Lau, 40, a project manager and healthcare assistant, moved from their one-bedroom shared ownership flat in Edgware to a three-bedroom semi-detached home at Barratt Homes’ development in Niort Way.

Simon said: “Before the pandemic hit, we already had plans to move out of London, but the subsequent years just cemented those ideas in our minds.

Simon, Omina and Moxi walking through Glenvale Park

"We wanted a bigger house, we wanted a proper garden, and we really wanted to get a dog and start expanding our family.”

Shortly after the move to Glenvale Park, Moxi, a Labrador retriever joined Simon and Omina, and soon felt right at home in her new family.

Simon said: “It has always been one of our dreams to live in a modern new build home.

"We wanted somewhere we could put our stamp on without worrying about a total renovation.

“I love coming home each evening to a quiet and peaceful environment with my wife and Moxi there.

"The new community is looking great so far and we can’t wait for the new amenities that are coming soon like local shops.

“Our neighbours are very friendly.

"We all strive to help each other out and want to promote a safe environment for our families.

"The development’s location is very convenient when we want to visit friends and family still in London with the M1 close by, not to mention a fast train to St Pancras Station.

“The staff at Barratt Homes have been so helpful and thorough from start to finish.

"!They certainly helped the buying process move smoothly, and everyone we have had dealings with has been incredibly friendly.”

Alison Raine, sales director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Simon, Omina and Moxi to our exciting Glenvale Park development.

"We’re really proud of the community that is forming here.

“Moving from the capital for a more peaceful homelife is a big step to make, and it is great to hear how well the three of them have settled at the development.”

With a range of two, three and four bedroom homes currently available starting from £194,995, Glenvale Park has already gathered a lot of attention from potential homebuyers.

The development is a new community set among 200 acres of green parkland, and will have amenities to suit the lifestyle of young couples, growing families and commuters alike.