News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
8 minutes ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
2 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
4 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
4 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Coronation celebrations in full swing for the new King at Claremont Parkway Care Home in Kettering

"Our staff and residents love the Royals and so they were all so excited to take part”

By Samantha FawcettContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:12 BST

Excitement was in the air at Claremont Parkway Care Home in Kettering for the ‘Big Coronation Lunch’ on Monday (May 8).

Residents and staff had been busy making Coronation-themed decorations and baking up a storm of red, white and blue cakes and pastries with the help of the homes hospitality team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They had a fun-filled day of singing, dancing and glorious food including the King’s coronation quiche.

Coronation Fun For AllCoronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For All
Most Popular

Residents, family and friends of the home enjoyed two live singing performances.

With male vocalist Ian Dixon in the morning with his repertoire of sixties songs, and the swinging melodies from various eras courtesy of the sensational Jenny Simmons in the afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lounges and communal areas were full of dancing and laughter as they came together to celebrate the new King; Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Natalie Maxwell, general manager at Claremont Parkway, said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time celebrating the coronation.

Coronation Fun For AllCoronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For All

"Our staff and residents love the Royals and so they were all so excited to take part.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It has been a real collaborative process and so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.”

Claremont Parkway care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Claremont Parkway provides residential and nursing care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

Coronation Fun For AllCoronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For All
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Coronation Fun For AllCoronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For AllCoronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For AllCoronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For AllCoronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For All
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Coronation Fun For AllCoronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For AllCoronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For AllCoronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For AllCoronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For All
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Coronation Fun For AllCoronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For AllCoronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For AllCoronation Fun For All
Coronation Fun For All
Related topics:ResidentsKetteringCharles IIIRoyals