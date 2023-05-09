Coronation celebrations in full swing for the new King at Claremont Parkway Care Home in Kettering

Excitement was in the air at Claremont Parkway Care Home in Kettering for the ‘Big Coronation Lunch’ on Monday (May 8).

Residents and staff had been busy making Coronation-themed decorations and baking up a storm of red, white and blue cakes and pastries with the help of the homes hospitality team.

They had a fun-filled day of singing, dancing and glorious food including the King’s coronation quiche.

Coronation Fun For All

Residents, family and friends of the home enjoyed two live singing performances.

With male vocalist Ian Dixon in the morning with his repertoire of sixties songs, and the swinging melodies from various eras courtesy of the sensational Jenny Simmons in the afternoon.

The lounges and communal areas were full of dancing and laughter as they came together to celebrate the new King; Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Natalie Maxwell, general manager at Claremont Parkway, said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time celebrating the coronation.

"Our staff and residents love the Royals and so they were all so excited to take part.

"It has been a real collaborative process and so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.”

Claremont Parkway care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Claremont Parkway provides residential and nursing care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

