Corby’s Studfall Infant Academy takes part in innovative education programme at Sacrewell

The William Scott Abbott Trust, a charity based at Sacrewell, is delighted to announce they have launched a brand-new education programme ‘Farming with Nature’.

Since 1964 the William Scott Abbott Trust have connected people of all ages and backgrounds with agriculture and food.

Educating the next generation is at the heart of what they do.

Children immersed in nature

In a predominantly digital world, nature’s role is more important now than ever before.

The use of technology has meant people have become disconnected to the food we eat and the nature surrounding us.

Its essential children (and adults) have access to explore and appreciate the great outdoors.

Nature is critical for our mental health and wellbeing as well as our physical health.

Research shows that outdoor learning boosts confidence, social skills and communication, motivation, physical skills as well as knowledge and understanding.

Sacrewell’s specialist learning team are hugely passionate about delivering enriching outdoor education.

With more than 18 new workshops to choose from, all carefully designed to link with the National Curriculum, pupils near and far are invited to step outside the classroom and immerse themselves in farming and nature.

Set in over 50 acres of grounds with an array of rare breed animals, heritage buildings and a newly developed sensory garden.

The William Scott Abbott Trust is perfectly placed to give children real life experience of agricultural practices, including the field to fork journey and animal care.

The workshops cover six interlinking topics – soil, pollination, plants, field to fork, farm animals and wildlife.

The education team work closely with visiting schools to support their learning aims in an interactive and memorable way, delivering a unique, high quality educational experience.

In 2022, The William Scott Abbott Trust welcomed more than 75 schools to Sacrewell for an array of enrichment days as well as their popular farm camp residential experience.

Among those was Corby’s Studfall Infant Academy, who said: “Thank you so much for a wonderful day.

"Your welcoming, knowledgeable staff and the fantastic organisation meant the children and staff had a brilliant day and we're already looking forward to next year.

"It was certainly the best school trip we've been on for a few years, so thank you to all involved.”

Sacrewell has been part of the William Scott Abbott Trust since 1964, a charity founded to provide agricultural education for all.

They believe in lifelong learning and offer a range of opportunities, from school visits tailored to curriculum needs, to adult workshops in rural skills such as hedge laying.

Delivering enriching outdoor educational experiences to school pupils is fundamental to what Sacrewell do, and welcoming young people to their beautiful countryside setting allows them to fulfil the aims of the trust.

