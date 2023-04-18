Corby's new talking therapy hub 'Life's Whispers' proving to be a success

Life’s Whispers talking therapy hub opened eight weeks ago in Corby and is already being embraced by the local community.

No longer is the stigma of asking for assistance a taboo or seen as being weak.

The counselling service is working well for grief and bereavement along with other talking therapies, helping people with anxiety, other mental blocks and emotional turmoil.

Life's Whispers is based at the Odeon Buildings, Stephenson Way, Corby

Julie Galea from Life’s Whispers based at 7 Odeon Buildings in Stephenson Way, Corby said: “We have an array of services which include counselling, talking therapies, groups, couples and one-to-one appointments.

"We can assist with changing energy supplies due to the current bill hike and look at ways of giving that little extra in your pocket.

"The snug offers a relaxing room with headphones and blanket supplied to take some time out for yourself.

"This can be hired on an hourly basis.

"We also have various items for sale, memory ornaments/gifts for the grave or home alongside candle holders, wax melts and necklaces.

"The Wish Tree for those with goals, dreams or just wanting to remember a loved one or document a message.

"The snug and office can also be hired on an hourly and daily basis for other therapists wanting a safe, secure place to work from.

"With no doctors surgeries, offices or therapy units to enter, we work from a shop fronted building which shares the space with Darling Buds Florist so discretion is utmost.

"Appointments are fully confidential and we are DBS checked.

"Today is your day to put yourself first and choose to move forward getting over those blocks and limiting thoughts.”

