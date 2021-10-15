Corby’s Lloyds estate homes evacuated over blaze fears

Firefighters are on the scene

By Kate Cronin
Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:30 pm
Updated Friday, 15th October 2021, 11:58 pm
The area on the East Lloyds estate has been evacuated

Parts of Corby’s East Lloyds estate have been evacuated tonight over fears a blaze could spark an explosion.

Residents living in streets around Westfields Road and Deene Close have been asked to evacuate their homes after a fire in a rear garden.

An adjacent garage was thought to contain pressurised gas canisters which may explode in extreme heat. As a precaution, the fire brigade have set up a cordon around the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Firefighters are still on the scene.

In a social media post at 11pm, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Northamptonshire Police and @northantsfire are currently dealing with an incident on Deene Close, Corby, we would like to thank the residents for their patience whilst we deal with this incident.”

ResidentsNorthamptonshire PoliceCorby