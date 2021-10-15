Corby’s Lloyds estate homes evacuated over blaze fears

The area on the East Lloyds estate has been evacuated

Parts of Corby’s East Lloyds estate have been evacuated tonight over fears a blaze could spark an explosion.

Residents living in streets around Westfields Road and Deene Close have been asked to evacuate their homes after a fire in a rear garden.

An adjacent garage was thought to contain pressurised gas canisters which may explode in extreme heat. As a precaution, the fire brigade have set up a cordon around the site.

Firefighters are still on the scene.