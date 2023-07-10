Corby woman's bid to become first disabled woman to win national beauty pageant title

A Corby woman will compete in a national beauty pageant for the title of ‘UK’s National Miss’.

Katie Donnelly, 22, has made it to the national finals of the event which is set to be held in Manchester on Friday and Saturday (July 14 and 15).

Katie has lived with a disability since she was 18-months-old, when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour. She was left with right arm paralysis and various other mobility issues but has never let her disability get in the way of her aspirations.

Katie, who currently holds the title of UK's National Miss Lincoln

Katie said: “Originally, I entered pageants as a way to build my confidence and step out of my comfort zone, but over the past few years it has become much more than that.”

Throughout her journey, Katie has completed three charity gaming marathons, hosted four charity events, raising thousands for various charities, and spoken out about her experiences living with a disability.

She said: “I wanted to make a difference, not just within the pageant community, but by advocating for diversity and inclusion, talking about the importance of representation.

“In 2023, we live in a much more accepting world, but we’re still not there yet. There are still harmful stereotypes surrounding the disabled community. I hope that through my pageant journey, I can start to change that.

“I want to inspire others to embrace their differences and aim for the stars. I’m a huge believer in being able to do anything you set your mind to, and I hope that by getting on that stage next weekend I can be an example of that.”

If Katie brings home the trophy, she will be the first physically disabled woman to win the national title.

The competition is a two-day event consisting of an activity day, a catwalk-style show and an all-important interview with the judges, all synonymous with beauty pageants.

But Katie said that pageants are “nothing like the stereotypes suggest”.