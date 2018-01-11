Corby woman prosecuted after fly-tipping probe

A Corby woman was taken to court after a fly-tipping investigation led officers to her address.

Ursula Byrne, of Gateford Court, admitted to having paid an unknown person £20 to dispose of her rubbish on her behalf.

No attempt had been made to find out if this person was licensed to take away waste.

Byrne was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs of £600 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Corby Council street scene manager Andrew Sampson said: “Residents’ waste is their responsibility and every household has a duty of care to ensure that their waste is transferred only to an authorised person or persons authorised for transport purposes.

“If your rubbish is found to have been fly-tipped and you have failed to ensure the waste is removed by an authorised contractor, have not kept evidence of who you transferred the waste to, and fail to co-operate with appropriate authorities then unfortunately we will take further action and you could be prosecuted.”

In 2016/17 it cost Corby Council an estimated £35,000 just to remove the waste and transport it for disposal.

The council has been working to reduce the number of fly-tips but is making it clear that it won’t be tolerated.

You can report incidents of fly-tipping, dog fouling or littering in complete confidence to the Corby Council Street Scene Hotline on 01536 464242.

Corby Council also offers special collections for bulky household waste items with charges of £23 for up to 10 items (or £11.50 if in receipt of benefits) which can also be booked through the Street Scene Hotline on 01536 464242.