Corby to Market Harborough road closed following serious collision

A serious collision has closed the road from Corby to Market Harborough following a serious collision of ‘multiple vehicles’ resulting in serious injuries.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area where the incident took place close to Brampton Ash.

It is not known how long the road will be shut.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “A serious road traffic collision took place on the A427 at about 12.30pm and involved multiple vehicles.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

“Paramedics have been on the scene and there are serious injuries.”

Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit asked to people to use another route.

The collision took place at Bampton Ash

They said: “Please avoid the area of the A427 between #Corby and #MarketHarborough.