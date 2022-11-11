News you can trust since 1897
Corby to Market Harborough road closed after Mercedes leaves carriageway

The incident took place last night

By Alison Bagley
The main road between Corby and Market Harborough was closed last night (Thursday, November 10) after a road traffic incident.

Emergency services were called out after a silver Mercedes car left the A427 Cottingham Road just after 6pm.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “At about 6.10pm yesterday in Cottingham Road and was a single-vehicle collision involving a silver Mercedes.

"The driver was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.”

