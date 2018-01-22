Corby to help celebrate 100 years of women’s right to vote

Corby will be one of 100 communities to take part in a national celebration of the centenary of women gaining the right to vote.

A mass participation artwork called Processions is being created to mark the centenary of the Representation of the People Act, which gave the first British women the right to vote.

Northampton suffragettes, 1912

And Made In Corby is one of 100 organisations working with women artists up and down the country in the lead-up to the event.

They will be part of an extensive public programme of creative workshops to create 100 centenary banners which will form part of this vast artwork.

Processions is produced by Artichoke, the UK’s largest producer of art in the public realm, as part of 14-18 NOW, the UK’s official arts programme for the First World War centenary.

It will see women, girls and those who identify as women or non-binary across the UK to come together on the streets of Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London on Sunday, June 10, to mark this historic moment in a living, moving portrait of women in the 21st century.

The banner-making workshops will focus on text and textiles which organisers say will echo the practices of the women’s suffrage campaign and will be spaces to consider the power of the vote today and our shared future.

The banners made will represent and celebrate the diverse voices of women and girls from different backgrounds.

Details of the textile workshops will be released at www.madeincorby.co.uk and will be available in Made In Corby’s new spring 2018 brochure, which can be picked up at The Core at Corby Cube from Friday, January 26.

Artichoke CEO Helen Marriage said: “The 100th anniversary of the passing of legislation which made universal suffrage unstoppable is a moment both for celebration and reflection.

“Individuals and groups up and down the country, including Made In Corby, will be at the heart of this UK-wide artwork.

“What they make and bring to their chosen procession on Sunday, June 10, will form part of a unique living portrait of women today.”