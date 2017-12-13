Corby teenager’s amazing £4,000 fundraising adventure

The 17-year-old daughter of a grateful breast service patient has raised £4,397 for charity by doing a series of challenges including swimming with sharks and climbing a mountain.

Freya Marlow, from Corby, presented two cheques for £2,198 each to Kettering General Hospital’s breast care service and to Lakelands Hospice, in Corby, where she works as a volunteer.

Freya’s mum Amanda, an associate at Tollers Solicitors in Corby, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January this year.

She underwent a mastectomy and lymph node surgery in February and after a period of recuperation then embarked on six months of chemotherapy followed by five weeks of radiotherapy which finally ended in October.

Freya said: “What I saw my mum go through was really tough every day, the way she coped with it all was amazing, always positive and smiley.

“I just wanted to raise awareness and funds as a thank you for the brilliant care she received from the breast care nurses, chemotherapy unit, radiographers and Mr Musa, her surgeon, at Kettering General Hospital.”

Amanda said: “Climbing Snowdon whilst still having chemotherapy was a very tough experience - and to share that feeling at the top with my daughter was a very proud moment.

“The support I had throughout my treatment was first class and it gave me a lot of confidence that my treatment would be successful.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported Freya’s fundraising efforts.”

Freya’s dad Paul, who is fundraising manager at Lakelands Hospice, said: “My wife is a keen runner, netball player and coach at Kettering Town Harriers and being diagnosed with cancer was a real blow to her – and of course to all of her family and friends.

“Her positive attitude, strength and courage throughout all of the treatment was an inspiration to all of us and especially to Freya.

“As a result Freya decided that that she wanted to challenge herself and raise money for both the breast care unit and the hospice where she volunteers.

“In August she completed a swimming with sharks challenge, climbed Wale’s highest mountain, Snowdon, trekked on horseback and ran 5km with her mum.

“Her school, Brooke Weston Academy in Great Oakley, held a mufti day and raised £1,300 - and a huge number of friends and family, from far and wide, have also supported her and donated to her fund.

“On behalf of Lakelands Hospice I would also like to thank Freya for supporting the work we do with cancer patients and people with end of life illnesses.”

Kettering General Hospital’s Consultant Onco-plastic Surgeon, Mr Salam Musa, said: “We have been absolutely thrilled and delighted by Freya and Amanda’s efforts on our behalf.

“The money will be used to improve services for local breast cancer patients. It is fantastic to see someone so young go to so much effort to say thank you for the care we provided for her mum.”