Corby teenager charged with firearms offences after man shot with BB gun in Elizabeth Street

A 19-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences following an incident in Corby on Wednesday (August 23).

Connor Bryan Flynn, of Corby, has been charged with two counts of possessing an imitation firearm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An area of the town centre was cordoned off during investigations on Wednesday afternoon.

file picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The charges relate to an incident in Elizabeth Street on Wednesday, August 23, when a man was shot with a BB gun.

“Thankfully, no serious injuries were caused.”