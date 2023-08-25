Corby teenager charged with firearms offences after man shot with BB gun in Elizabeth Street
A 19-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences following an incident in Corby on Wednesday (August 23).
Connor Bryan Flynn, of Corby, has been charged with two counts of possessing an imitation firearm.
An area of the town centre was cordoned off during investigations on Wednesday afternoon.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The charges relate to an incident in Elizabeth Street on Wednesday, August 23, when a man was shot with a BB gun.
“Thankfully, no serious injuries were caused.”
Flynn was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (August 25).