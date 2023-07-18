Corby Technical School enjoys week-long celebration of cultural diversity

Students and staff at Corby Technical School celebrated cultural diversity, with a week full of activities and reflection about different nationalities and backgrounds.

The ‘Culture week’ which took place recently, began with a student parade around the school, which is part of Brooke Weston Trust.

29 students and teachers paraded the flags of their heritage to emphasise the diversity of the school community.

The school’s Samba band led the parade around the premises and students lined the corridors, cheering the band on.

Throughout the week, assemblies were led by students who read traditional poems and discussed the importance of diversity in modern society and the advantages that it brings to our communities.

Several dance workshops took place throughout the week, including an African dance workshop showcasing a range of skills and techniques and a visit from a Highland dance group who shared some traditional Scottish heritage with the students.

Lunch breaks were extended throughout the week to allow for performances from students of all different cultural backgrounds.

This included African and Irish dances, Hindu Mantras and music from the school’s Samba and Ukelele groups, followed by a fashion parade showcasing a variety of traditional clothing from different cultures.

During curriculum lessons throughout the week, subject areas took the opportunity to develop knowledge and understanding of the wider world.

Art lessons had students creating totem poles, while in food technology they explored dishes from different parts of the world.

In PSHE lessons they focused on equality and protected characteristics.

The catering team offered a wide variety of foods each lunchtime so that students could experience the taste of other cultures.

Kieran Fitzpatrick, assistant principal at Corby Technical School, said: “It’s been a real joy to watch the students experience Culture Week.

"As head of personal development and community at the school, I know how important it is for young people to become comfortable with themselves and with cultural differences across social groups.

"The activities this week have been fun, enriching and will no doubt stay in the students’ memories for years to come.”

For more information about Corby Technical School, visit www.corbytechnicalschool.org