Corby supermarkets help raise more than £30,000 for hospice

Shoppers and staff at five Corby supermarkets have helped raise more than £30,000 for Lakelands Hospice since 2012.

Box collections, bag packing and store events have all added to the total raised in the past six years.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice in Butland Road, Corby, said: “Your pennies really do make pounds.

“Since 2012, our box collections, bag packing and store events in Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Tesco Express and M&S have raised a staggering £30,219.52 for Lakelands Hospice.

“A massive thank you to our wonderful team of dedicated volunteer box collectors who collect in all weathers, and always with a smile.

“If you see our box collectors out and about in the supermarkets, please stop and say hello to our wonderful team.”

And Marina added: “To all five supermarkets, thank you for hosting our charity in your store, to every single person who has donated a penny into our store collections, thank you.

“Your generosity is truly amazing, your loose change really has and continues to make such a difference to our patients, their carers and their families.”

The hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information about the hospice and its work, click here