Corby schoolchildren partner with estate agency for dream home competition

Children from Beanfield Primary School took part in the competition run by Belvoir in Corby for a chance to win an individual prize and a big prize for their school.

A total of 55 children, aged between eight and 11, took part in the challenge across the school.

Ideas included a roller coaster and chocolate fountain in the garden, slides for stairs and a donut making station and cinema room.

Alexis Webb-Stranaghan (front centre) celebrates with classmates, Assistant Principal Liam Benner and Belvoir representatives Mia Tansur (back left) and Kasia Sobczyk-Dybul (far right)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly all of the children also opted to include pools and hot tubs.

Alexis Webb-Stranaghan, nine, was crowned the winner after designing a house that featured a room especially for bunnies, a pizza room, drinks room, clock tower and seating area on the roof.

Mia Tansur and Kasia Sobczyk-Dybul, from the Belvoir Corby office, visited the school to present the prizes.

Alexis received £20 worth of book tokens and Beanfield Primary School was presented with a further £100 of book tokens to buy books for the school.

Alexis said: “It feels very good to win.

"I just like to be creative and use lots of colours.

"The pizza room was my favourite part of the design.”

Assistant principal at Beanfield Primary School, Liam Benner, said: “We wanted to take part in the competition as a school as we think it is really important for children to be able to express different skill sets.

"Whilst traditional subjects like maths and English are obviously important, some children shine at other things and we like to encourage opportunities for them to do this, explore other experiences and find something they enjoy and think about what paths it might lead to in the future.

“We are also keen to make more links with our local community.

"This competition gave us an opportunity to do both.

"The book tokens will go a long way to helping with reading books in the school too.”

Belvoir managing director, Bobby Singh Braich, said: “We passionately believe that Corby is a fantastic place to live and we are lucky to have many good schools in the area.

“We love helping our customers to not only buy or let properties in Corby, but build homes in the town and enjoy living here.

"So, it is really important to us to engage with the local community and encourage the children within it to think big and have dreams.