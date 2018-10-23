Corby’s sporting stars honoured

Corby’s sporting stars were honoured at the annual sports awards ceremony last week.

It was an evening of celebration at Best Western Rockingham Forest hotel on Wednesday, October 17, as inspirational groups, coaches, volunteers and teams were recognised.

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “I am very proud each year to recognise and celebrate all of our local sportspeople who contribute and achieve so much in your chosen field.

“Sport is important to Corby and it always amazes me to meet so many new and inspiring nominees each year.

“Well done to all of our nominees, whether they walked away with a trophy or not, they are all winners and should be extremely proud.”

The winners were:

Primary Sports School of the Year: St Brendan’s Catholic Primary School This year St Brendan’s have managed to receive a ‘Gold school games mark’ for the first time ever, improving and moving from bronze to gold within a year.

They have managed to increase participation levels greatly with 100 per cent of Key Stage 2 children taking part in level 1 competition, 88 per cent in level 2 competitions and 79 per cent joining extra-curricular clubs.

St Brendan’s have qualified for seven county games finals in a wide range of sports.

They are now developing young leaders to help organize and deliver sports games.

They encourage active lifestyles by introducing Active maths and over the past year St Brendan’s have really raised the profile of PE with the students fully embracing the challenges set.

Young Leader of the Year: Issy Owen

Issy has been a dedicated member of Corby Netball Club for the last three years.

She has now taken on the role of junior coach, assisting with sessions. Issy works very hard and takes her role seriously.

Younger players look up to Issy as a talented player and respectable coach. She is now in training to become a level 1 coach in Netball.

Volunteer of the Year: Bruce Donald

Bruce event-managed the first ever Gretton Cycling Sportive that attracted 115 cyclists and people travelled from far and wide to take part in the cycling challenge.

The event was a great success raising more than £3,000 for The Travers Foundation.

Bruce worked tirelessly to ensure all at the event had a great experience.

This was Bruce’s first event as a volunteer coordinator and much to the success of the event he challenged experienced riders, introduced new riders and brought friends and family together within the community.

Get Active: Tim Wardley

Overcoming physical and mental difficulties due to developing Arthritis Spondylosis, Tim took on the challenge and succeeded in doing The Great North Run in his day chair in aid of Spinal Research UK.

Before deciding to do this Tim struggled to push himself one mile.

Through great determination and grit he is now on target to complete his goal.

As well as gaining physical strength Tim has gained great confidence in himself.

He is also developing further and has ventured into diving where he aims to train towards his Ocean Diver certificate.

Community Club of the Year: Corby Steel Diving Club

Corby Steel Diving Club are successful at National level competitions and are committed to bringing diving to the heart of Corby.

Coaches and committee work extremely hard and regularly hold funding event to support the club.

This year the club was awarded a ‘Swim Mark Accreditation’ and ‘Diving Development Centre’ status – only eight clubs in the country have this.

The club have received multiple medals and top 10 positions in competitions around England.

They also took part in a start diving programme which has resulted in a large uptake for diving, the head coach also works within schools as part of the ‘Olympic Diving Talent Search’.

Team of the Year Award: Corby Town Ladies

Corby Town Ladies are extremely passionate and proud to play for Corby.

This year the team have been promoted to the East Midlands Regional League in their third season, they now strive to consolidate this with their new manager to reach the Premier League.

The ladies are true role models to the youth of the club with their commitment and attitude towards their sport.

Disabled Sports Achiever: Gabriel Coyle

Gabriel has recently returned to the NRG Disability Club with a new found confidence and attitude towards sport.

His drive and passion to achieve during sessions spurs on others and he is becoming more and more comfortable with the participants and coaches.

Since returning Gabriel is very dedicated and you can count on his big smile from the beginning until the end of the session.

As well as NRG Club Gabriel has took up cycling which is a massive achievement for him and yet another example of his determination to achieve.

Coach of the Year Award: Tim Evans

Tim is head coach at Corby Swimming Club and the club is making huge strides forward in competitive swimming.

The continued success is bringing in new members and is fantastic for the community.

Tim has created an amazing culture within the club and inspires a winning mentality.

Tim has taught the young members commitment and hard work.

Tim has helped the Corby Swimming Club to achieve amazing competition results, getting record number of medals and membership being at its highest level.

As an ex-international swimmer himself Tim knows what it takes and he brings this to his coaching.

Young Sportsperson of the Year: David Gillespie

David is a popular member of the Corby Swimming Club who has tremendous work ethic, training at least 12 hours per week.

David has set numerous club records this year for Corby.

He has competed as 2018 Regional Championships and GB National Championships receiving silver and bronze medals, along with being selected for the England Talent Programme in 2017 and 2018.

David is inspiring to other members of the Club and brings a motivational presence to the club.

Long Time Contribution to Sport: Howard Wilkinson

Howard has been a tireless volunteer at Corby Swimming club of more than 40 years, holding various officer roles and now acting as Club President for the last five years.

Howard is qualified as a Senior Referee and regularly manages competitions and officials on behalf of Corby Swimming Club and Northamptonshire Swimming.

Howard is inspirational to others within the club, Howard is central to Corby Swimming Clubs existence.

This year Howard has trained more than 30 swimming officials and has been instrumental in organising two national level swimming meets.

Howard helps to organise quarterly development galas for the club and annual club championships.

He dedicates many hours of his time and without his input swimmers would be unable to compete. Members and parents are truly grateful to Howard.

Local Sportsperson of the Year: Peter Gray

Peter has been a dedicated member of Corby Athletics Club for 30 years and this year Peter has achieved a place in the Northern Ireland veteran cross-country team as well as continuing to represent Corby in veteran events.

Peter’s commitment to the Corby Athletics Club is vast, always encouraging others and bringing new members to the club.