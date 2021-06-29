Corby road closed after major fire at block of flats

NewsCorby road closed after major fire at block of flatsIt's understood residents have been evacuatedBy Sam WildmanTuesday, 29th June 2021, 4:03 pmUpdated Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 4:52 pm Fire crews are at the scene.A Corby road has been closed this afternoon after a major fire at a block of flats. Sign up to our daily newsletterThe i newsletter cut through the noiseSign upThanks for signing up!Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting...Greenhill Rise has been shut after the fire which started at about 2.30pm and is in nearby Scarborough Walk.It's understood some residents have been evacuated.More to follow.Corby