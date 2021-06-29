Corby road closed after major fire at block of flats

It's understood residents have been evacuated

By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 4:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 4:52 pm
Fire crews are at the scene.

A Corby road has been closed this afternoon after a major fire at a block of flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Greenhill Rise has been shut after the fire which started at about 2.30pm and is in nearby Scarborough Walk.

It's understood some residents have been evacuated.

More to follow.

Corby