Corby residents urged to sign up to council’s digital service

Residents in Corby have been urged to sign up to the council’s myAccount after adding a new interactive service.

The digital scheme, where residents can pay bills and report issues online, has now got a housing rent account which the council says will make the lives of tenants much easier.

On this page, users are able to gain instant access to information about their home and garage tenancies and report any housing or garage repairs from the comfort of their own home.

Deputy leader of Corby Council, Cllr Jean Addison, said: “This is a fantastic service that I would encourage as many people as possible to sign up to.

“Going online makes everything quicker and easier to manage and by signing up to Corby Council’s new digitalisation scheme, it means you can manage your benefits, bills and general council business from wherever you are.

“This is completely free to do, so why not get on board and sign up today.”

By signing up to myAccount, residents can: pay bills, go paperless with e-billing for council tax, view council tax and benefit accounts, report a change in circumstances, book leisure activities, make suggestions/complaints and track progress, report a repair, view recycling and waste collection dates and report a missed bin.

To sign up visit https://my.corby.gov.uk/