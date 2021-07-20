Corby pupils' teddy bear gifts mark end of school year

Pupils at a Corby school have shared their home grown produce with some new special friends - teddy bears donated to mark the end of their term.

Year 1 students at Oakley Vale Primary School received 60 teddy bears for the children to enjoy during the picnic from a local housebuilder.

The children then shared out the food grown in their school garden at a celebration picnic.

Barratt Homes Sales Adviser, Emma, with some of the Year 1 pupils at Oakley Vale Primary School with their new bears

Claire Johnson, Oakley Vale Primary School assistant principal, said: “The Year 1 children were delighted to receive their teddy bears from Barratt Homes. They are the perfect end to our topic on living memory and they will be a fantastic memento of their time in Year 1."

During the picnic, the children ate the vegetables that they planted earlier in the year during National Children’s Gardening Week, the seeds of which the housebuilder also donated.

Alison Raine, sales director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “The pandemic has had an impact on the social events and parties young children have been able to take part in, so we hope the children at Oakley Vale Primary School had a great time during their Teddy Bears’ Picnic.